Mary Torrance
Mary Torrance

Mary Torrance (nee Carlson), 95, passed away on August 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry Torrance. She was the loving mother of Sally LaVacque, Ray (Sherri) Torrance, Kelly Torrance and the late Thomas (the late Joyce and the late Doreen) Torrance.

She was the proud grandmother of Jenny, Lisa, David, Kaelyn, Mike, Jake, Adam and the late Danny. She was the cherished great-grandmother of Kayli, Luka and Lincoln. She was the dear sister of Jimmy (the late Virginia) Carlson. She was a fond aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Memorial to be held at a future date. Please contact the family for further information. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for information contact (815) 568-8131.



Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 15, 2020.
