Mary "Cathy" Walters, age 59, of McHenry, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 14, 2019, at her home.



She was born October 26, 1959 in Chicago to Joseph L. Jr. and Mary P. (Shababy) Rose. Cathy was a resident of McHenry since 1983. A licensed veterinary technician, Cathy formerly held the position of Sr. Representative for Purina Veterinary Sales for over 20 years. Most recently, she was employed by J. C. Penney and Kathryn's Bridal.



Cathy was active with Greyhound Rescue and enjoyed the companionship of her two greyhounds, Lorenzo and Guzzolene. She also enjoyed crafts, and spent much of her time crafting for family and friends.



Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Catie (Anthony) LaScola; her brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Janice) Rose, and nephew, Michael Rose.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles.



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials are suggested by her family to Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org



For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, memorials are suggested by her family to Fisher House at www.fisherhouse.org. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line condolence message for her family.