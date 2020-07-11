Mathew Blake
Born: November 21, 1968
Died: July 5, 2020
Mathew Blake, age 51, of Johnsburg, Illinois, passed away at home on July 5, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on November 21, 1968, the middle child of Donald and Nancy (Justen) Blake. Mat was a lifelong resident of Johnsburg and married the love of his life, Jennifer Tomaselli. Together, they owned and operated Blake Upholstery for 20 years while raising their three amazing daughters: Lena, Toria, and Alex.
Mat was often noted for the quote "religion kills" because he felt that religion divides God's people rather than bringing them together. With his strong belief that Jesus Christ is the Savior, Mat's passion for helping others and bringing them together was very evident. He was always quick to step in and lend a hand.
Mat loved the great outdoors. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and anything related to nature. He was proud to coach the Johnsburg High School bass fishing team for several years. Mat will truly be missed by so many.
Mathew is survived by his wife, Jennifer Blake, father, Donald Blake, mother, Nancy Blake, daughters: Magdalena, Victoria, and Alexandra, brother, David (Kim) Blake, his sister, Debbie Drinkwater, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory in McHenry. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400 or visit www.justenfh.com
, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Mathew on his tribute wall.