Matt E. Koivisto
Born: September 28, 1962; in Key West, FL
Died: September 22, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Matt E. Koivisto, age 57, of McHenry, passed away peacefully, Tuesday evening, September 22, 2020, at JourneyCare in Barrington. Matt was born September 28, 1962, in Key West, Florida, the son of Jack and Alice (Johnson) Koivisto.
For over 30 years, Matt worked in the engineering field.
Matt enjoyed watching old western TV shows and movies, reading, horse racing, playing pool, and the Green Bay Packers. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Matt is survived by his loving sons, Steve (Andrea) Koivisto of Lake Villa, IL and Andrew Koivisto of McHenry, IL; grandchildren, Aria and Grant Koivisto; former wife, Barbara Koivisto; and father, Jack (Rachael) Koivisto. He is further survived by his brother, Daniel (Gaby) Koivisto; sisters, Karen (Gerry) Mitrenga, Sue (Mark) Findley, and Karla (Kevin) Rogers; and nieces and nephews Erin, Alex, and Jacob. Matt was preceded in death by his son, Scott Koivisto; mother, Alice Koivisto; and nephew Kevin O'Kane
In following with Matt's wishes, private family services will be held. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting Matt's family with arrangements. For further information, contact www.colonialmchenry.com
or call 815-385-0063.