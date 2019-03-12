Northwest Herald Obituaries
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Matthew Aleksich
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gurnee Community Church
4555 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gurnee Community Church
4555 Old Grand Ave.
Gurnee, IL
Funeral service for Matthew P. Aleksich, 41, is 11:00 AM Saturday March 16, 2019 at Gurnee Community Church 4555 Old Grand Ave. Gurnee, IL. 60031. Visitation is 4:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Kristan Funeral Home 219 W. Maple Ave. (2 blocks West of Rt 45 on Rt 176) Mundelein and 10:00 to 11:00 AM Saturday at Gurnee Community church.

Matthew was born June 16, 1977 in Arlington Heights, IL and died March 7, 2019 at Loyola University Hospital.

Matthew was a long -term survivor of childhood cancer after a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother, Christopher. He had a variety of talents including Photography. F. E. Moran was his former employer as director of the I T department.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Norma (nee Helkenn) Aleksich and grandmother, Virginia Pierce Taylor; his Uncle, Steve Aleksich and Uncle, John Beardsley.

He is survived by his parents, Andy and Sherry (nee Taylor) Aleksich; grandfather, Jack Taylor; brothers, Christopher (Jackie nee Jones) Aleksich and Josh (Haley) Aleksich and; his sister, Anne (Jeremy) Willingham. He delighted in his niece, Emilee Willingham and nephew, Jesse Aleksich. Further survived by Amy Taylor (Jason Diamond), and their triplets, Tess, Jillian and Chloe, also, Jack (Kristalina nee Mihalkova) Taylor and their children, Karina, Pierce and Lucas, Aunt Susan Beardsley, beloved cousins, Michelle Petersen and Nik Aleksich and Amy Udhrain. Sandi Behm was his girlfriend through good and bad.

Aunt Dee Swan guided our lives his whole life.

Special thanks to his family at Ink 'N Tees, Steve and Kim.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Rosecrance Foundation for children and adolescents 1021 Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61107.

For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
