Maureen Elizabeth Regan-grissom
Born: May 18, 1961; in New Orleans, LA
Died: June 28, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL
Maureen Elizabeth "Beth" Regan, wife of Frank Daniel Grissom, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home in Johnsburg with her loving husband at her side.
Beth worked as a dental hygienist at Infinity Dental in Fox Lake for many years. She started her dental career in Switzerland, where she was blessed with the birth of her beautiful daughter, Rachel Renee Regan.
Beth was predeceased by her grandparents: James and Lydia Regan, and John and Laura Morgan, and her parents Harry and Lorita Regan.
She leaves behind her devoted husband, Frank Grissom, daughter, Rachel Renee Regan, stepdaughter, Hailey Grissom, stepson, Kaissac Grissom, and grandchildren: Landyn and Liam Grissom. She is also survived by her five siblings, James Regan, John Regan, Jeff Regan, Jack Regan, and Jean Regan-Welch.
Beth was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on May 18, 1961 at Mercy Hospital. She graduated from O. Perry Walker High School, then attended and graduated twice from Louisiana State University. Her first degree was a BS in Education, and her second degree was from LSU Dental School with a BS DH. After graduating, Beth lived and worked in Switzerland for many years. While in Switzerland, Beth gave birth to the joy of her life, her daughter, Rachel.
Everywhere she has lived or traveled, people fell in love with her beautiful love of life. Her jokes were non-stop, her smile infectious. All of us will miss her, we cherish her memory.
Funeral arrangements are as follows:
Visitation on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 3-7pm, funeral service at 7pm, at Justen Funeral Home, 3700 West Charles J Miller Road, McHenry, Il 60050. The service will be live streamed from the website www.justenfh.com .
Entombment will be held at noon on Friday, July 3rd at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53005, Garden of Eternal Life, Building U, Crypt 4822B.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Beth's memory to Frank Grissom to offset the tremendous medical expenses of her care.
Final arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home. For information, please call (815) 385-2400.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jul. 1, 2020.