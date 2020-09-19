Maureen J. Leibach



Born: March 17, 1938



Died: September 13, 2020



Maureen J. "Mo" Leibach, 82, went to rest on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Barrington, Illinois. Maureen was the loving mother of Ann (Scott) Seaquist of Woodstock, IL, Michael Alonso of Collinsville, OK, and David Alonso of Claremore, OK, Christine (Tom Lydic) Martenson of Crystal Lake, IL and Elisa Alonso of Arlington Heights, IL. She was born in Blue Island on March 17, 1938 to the late Harvey and Irene (Kleber) Shumaker. She leaves behind a brother Will (Cheryl) Shumaker and a sister Eileen (the late Roger) King, 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Preceded in death were her parents, her 1st husband Michael Alonso, her husband Richard in 2014 and her brothers Edward, Steve and a sister Bernadine.



Maureen grew up living above the Arlington Club Pop Factory in Arlington Heights, IL and had a very memorable childhood there with her siblings. Shortly after high school she married and was a homemaker for many years and raised her 5 children. Maureen had a few jobs during her lifetime. She worked at 1st Security Bank of Cary-Grove in Cary, IL where she met her soon to be husband "Dick". Upon retirement they moved to Mercer, WI and bought a resort called Musky Point Resort. While running the resort she became very involved in the community. She was active in the Lioness club, handled affairs with the Mercer Fire Department and worked part time at the Chamber of Commerce in Mercer. She was well-liked by all. In the cold snowy winter, Maureen looked forward to spending the winter with Richard in their home in sunny Hudson, Florida. There, she created many friendships that she cherished and spoke of often. In her spare time she kept busy with multiple arts and crafts. She enjoyed doing ceramics and even had her own Kiln. She loved to paint, in particular, loons, which were her favorite part of the north woods. She loved to sit at her table in the porch with a pair of binoculars just waiting for the loons to appear on her beloved Lake of the Falls.



Services will be private.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store