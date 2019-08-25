Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Sunland Memorial Park & Mortuary
15826 Del Webb Blvd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-0161
Maxine K. Herberger

Maxine K. Herberger Obituary
Maxine K. Herberger

Maxine K. Herberger 78, died August 4, 2019 in her home.

She was born in Joliet, IL, and moved to Sun City West, AZ in 2006.

She was a member of St Thomas More Church and an active member in the church activities.

She is survived by The Herberger family, Bruce Lori, Mark, Paula and their families with 13 grand children and 10 great grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother Robert Kozlowski (Marlene) in AZ and special niece Karen Kozlowski also in AZ. Maxine also has her Nieces Kathe Malinowski, (Dave), Joliet, IL and Jodine Tooke, (Sam), Hot Springs, AR, and Nephews David Kozlowski, (Mary), Plainfield, IL and Jeff Kozlowski, (Debbi), West Palm Beach, FL.

Great nieces Jill Malinowski, Katie Mitchel (Nic) and Great nephews Ryan and Matthew Malinowski, and Tony Kozlowski, also from Joliet, IL.

Memorial Mass was at St. Thomas More Church in Glendale, AZ, August 9, 2019 and she is entombed at the Sunland Mortuary in Sun City, Arizona.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
