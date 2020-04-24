Mel Bergloff On April 14th 2020, Mel "Jack" Bergloff left our world unexpectedly. He was married to Grace (Konieczka) Bergloff for 58 years and together they had 5 amazing children. Karen (Bergloff) Raymond, Mel Bergloff Jr., Scott (Kelly) Bergloff, Erik (Tina) Bergloff and Keith (Dawn) Bergloff. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and was cherished by his many nieces and nephews. Mels siblings, Edwin Bergloff, Carol (Bergloff) Leber, Kenneth Bergloff preceded his departure. His Sister Dolores (Bergloff) Thompson survives him. Mel had a great sense of humor and loved a good prank. He loved tinkering in his garage or Man Cave as it would come to be called, and truly enjoyed hunting down treasures at yard sales. He loved sports, and was a staunch Minnesota Viking fan. He was unforgettable in so many ways and we will miss him dearly. We were fortunate to have had our Father and Husband as long as we did. In Lieu of Flowers, we would like you to keep your memory of him tucked warmly in your hearts.

