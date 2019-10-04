|
|
Melanie M. Frett
Born: March 25, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 2, 2019; in Johnsburg, IL
Melanie M. Frett, age 77, of Johnsburg, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 25, 1942, in Chicago to John and Eugenie (Bavolek) Richard, and married Walter Frett on December 21, 1968, in Oak Park.
Raised in Broadview, Melanie was a longtime resident of Johnsburg. She received her BA degree in education from Illinois State University in Bloomington. Melanie began her teaching career within the McHenry School Districts. She later taught primary grades at Johnsburg School District 12, where she retired from her teaching career.
Melanie was a member of Women of the Moose, McHenry Chapter 1348. She and her late husband, Wally, built their custom home in Dutch Creek Woodlands in Johnsburg, where they raised their family.
Survivors include four children, James (Nancy Zanzucchi) Frett, Jeannine (Garrett Urban) Frett, John (Christina) Frett and Thomas (Carolyn Ardella) Frett; a grandchild, Mia Zanzucchi; her brother, James (Karen) Richard; and her sister-in-law, Cynthia Frett Knox.
In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Wally" Frett on February 28, 2014; her brother, John Richard; and her sister-in-law, Nadine Frett.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Friends are asked to meet the family directly at church for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass on Monday, October 7, at St. John the Baptist Church, Johnsburg. Interment will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, her family suggests memorials to St. John the Baptist Church Building Fund.
For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave on-line condolence message for her family.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019