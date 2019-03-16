Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Melissa A. Mayber

Melissa A. Mayber Obituary
Melissa A. Mayber

Melissa A. Mayber, 25

Beloved and devoted daughter of Ken and Kathleen nee McCarthy. Loving and loved sister of Rebecca Mayber and Adam Mayber. Cherished granddaughter of Diane (the late Charles) McCarthy and the late Maury (the late Barbara) Mayber. Dear niece of Susan Jarrett, Chuck McCarthy Jr., Michael (Joanne) McCarthy, Tom (Kim) McCarthy and the late Daniel McCarthy.

Service Sunday, 2:00 pm at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association, (NISRA) 285 Memorial Drive, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 www.nisra.org would be appreciated.

Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals, Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
