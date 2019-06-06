Melody J Strauss



Born: September 28, 1950



Died: June 1, 2019



Melody J Strauss, 68, of Washington, IL (formerly of Woodstock, IL), died June 1, 2019 gracefully and peacefully surrounded by her family.



She was born September 28, 1950 in San Antonio, Texas to Philip A. and Dorothy Jean Walker Horn.



She married Lt. Richard E. Clemmons November 27, 1968. He preceded her in death April 28, 1972. They had two children, Michelle (Mark) Fuery of Phoenix, AZ and Charles (Kristin) Strauss of Algonquin, IL. She remarried December 14, 1974 and had two children Frederick "Rick" (Renee) Strauss of Burlington, WI and Kevin (Mandi) Strauss of Pekin, IL. All 4 children have survived her. She is survived by 12 grandchildren: Caitie Strauss, Emily Jorgensen, Jennifer Becker, Sarah Strauss, Hannah Strauss, Alyssa Reinke, Tyler Reinke, Khyden Strauss, Teyah Strauss, Tynsee Strauss, Leah Strauss, and Landen Sale.



She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Myka, Oaklee, Kinslee, Melodee, Haizel, Easton, and Maddox.She is also survived by two sisters Anita (Bill) Kizziar of Dallas, TX and Carol Barnard of Georgetown, TX and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, her brother, W.D. Horn and brother-in-law, Mark Barnard.



A local memorial services will be 5:30 P.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in East Peoria.



A private family memorial services will be held next spring when the blue bonnets bloom in Texas, per her wishes. She sleeps in death awaiting the resurrection, when Jesus will call and she, herself will answer.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The .



To view Melody's memorial page or to leave an online condolence please go to www.davison-fulton-woolseyfuneralhome.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary