Melvin E. Schroeder
1923 - 2020
Melvin E. Schroeder

Born: August 4, 1923; in Chicago, IL

Died: October 4, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Mel Schroeder, 97, passed away Sunday October 4, 2020 in Barrington, Illinois. He was born August 4, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois to Fred E. Schroeder and Luella Rieke Schroeder. He grew up in Barrington. He served in the Army Combat Engineers, Americal Division in the South Pacific from October, 1943 to December, 1945. He was a member of Lithographers Union 458 in Chicago for over 40 years. He married Florence Lindblad in July of 1946 in Forest Park, Illinois.

Mel is survived by daughter Linda (Tony) Uziel and son Don (Sue) Schroeder, four grandsons Brian (Jennifer) Uziel, Michael (Mariana) Uziel, Eric Schroeder and Neal (Courtney) Schroeder, and twelve great-grandchildren Aidan, Kaleigh, Quinn, Brigid, Maeve and Fiona Schroeder and Roman, Logan, Vivian, Ana Riam, Priscilla and Tyler Uzeil. He is also survived by brother Ralph (Judy) Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his wife Florence (2008), and by his sisters Lorain Zalaback and Annette Schroeder.

Visitation will take place Sunday October 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry , IL (815)385-0063. A short memorial service will take place Tuesday October 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Michael's Cemetery 1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL (847)397-3284.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mel's name may be made to Journey Care Hospice, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd. Barrington, IL.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
OCT
13
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. Michael's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
