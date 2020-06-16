MELVIN P. JOHNSON
Born: December 21, 1944; in Fairbanks, AK
Died: June 13, 2020; in Cary, IL
Melvin P. Johnson, age 75 of Cary, passed away June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born December 21, 1944 in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Louis and Nadine Johnson.
Mel is survived by his wife Peggy (Radke) Johnson, his two sons: Maxwell (Lindsey) Johnson and Christopher Johnson as well as his siblings: Raymond (Sandy) Johnson, Melanie (Ron) Rainey, Karen (Randy) Stopnik, and Janice Johnson. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Ernest (Patty) Johnson.
Mel served in the Navy on the USS Liberty and was a purple heart recipient. He received the President's Unit Citation Award and was a member Disabled American Veterans as well as the VFW.
Mel will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Due to the Covid pandemic, a Memorial Service will be planned at a later date.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Wounded Warriors Project. woundedwarriorproject.org
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.