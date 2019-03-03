Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St.
Marengo, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St.
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merlin Nickolauson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merlin D. Nickolauson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Merlin D. Nickolauson Obituary
Merlin D. Nickolauson

Born: February 10, 1935

Died: February 23, 2019

Merlin D. Nickolauson, 84, of Marengo, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on February 10, 1935 in White Rock, SD, Merlin was the firstborn son of the late David and Helga (Folwick) Nickolauson. Merle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving stateside. He spent most of his career working in shopping center property management and enjoyed hobbies such as boating, fishing, hunting, puzzles, and woodworking.

Merle married E. Joan Hoff on July 11, 1981; she preceded him in death on April 12, 2016. A grandson, Ryan, also preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughters, Margie Romani and Janet (Kris) Schwengel; step-children, Joan Kathleen (Dan) Binau, Linda (Tom) Simeone, Pamela (Jim) Mulholland, Ronald (Carolyn) and Douglas Hoff; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Elaine (Maynard) Hodnefield; brothers, Darrel (Gloria) and Vernon (Eleanor) Nickolauson, many nieces and nephews, and his first wife and mother of his children, Florence McNeill.

On Saturday, April 27, a celebration of Merle's life will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St. Marengo, IL. Pastor Ripke will officiate.

Arrangements by Fredrick Funeral Home, Hampshire. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now