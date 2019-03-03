|
Merlin D. Nickolauson
Born: February 10, 1935
Died: February 23, 2019
Merlin D. Nickolauson, 84, of Marengo, died on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born on February 10, 1935 in White Rock, SD, Merlin was the firstborn son of the late David and Helga (Folwick) Nickolauson. Merle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving stateside. He spent most of his career working in shopping center property management and enjoyed hobbies such as boating, fishing, hunting, puzzles, and woodworking.
Merle married E. Joan Hoff on July 11, 1981; she preceded him in death on April 12, 2016. A grandson, Ryan, also preceded him in death.
Survivors include his daughters, Margie Romani and Janet (Kris) Schwengel; step-children, Joan Kathleen (Dan) Binau, Linda (Tom) Simeone, Pamela (Jim) Mulholland, Ronald (Carolyn) and Douglas Hoff; 16 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Elaine (Maynard) Hodnefield; brothers, Darrel (Gloria) and Vernon (Eleanor) Nickolauson, many nieces and nephews, and his first wife and mother of his children, Florence McNeill.
On Saturday, April 27, a celebration of Merle's life will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St. Marengo, IL. Pastor Ripke will officiate.
Arrangements by Fredrick Funeral Home, Hampshire. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2019