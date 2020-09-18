Michael A. Bacchi
Born: October 17, 1940
Died: September 13, 2020
Michael A. Bacchi, 79, of Cary, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 13, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1940 in Chicago to the late Anthony and Corinne (nee Collebrusco) Bacchi.
Michael was united in marriage to Malinda Curran on August 8, 1964 in Cicero, IL; this happy union of 56 years blessed them with 4 daughters and 1 son. He retired from BP (formerly Amoco Oil) after over 40 years of dedicated service, where he worked as an accountant in the Controllers Department as a Supervisor of Consolidations and Reports. He was also head of the Payroll Department in his last several years at BP.
Michael loved his Chicago teams, especially the Cubs and Bears; he never missed an episode of Jeopardy, was an avid John Wayne fan, history buff and wine enthusiast.
In addition to his wife, Malinda, Michael will be deeply missed by his loving children, Mary (Michael) McGurn, Michael A. (the late Kerry Pfister) Bacchi,Christine Bacchi, Susan (James) Fairley and Kathleen Bacchi; grandchildren,Jennifer (Paul) Carstensen, Kimberley (Brian) Faul, Brian (Robyn) McGurn, James McGurn, Anthony Bacchi, Megan Bacchi, Paige Bacchi, Samantha Bacchi and Jimmy Fairley; great-grandchildren, Paul Carstensen and Noami McGurn; and by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Corinne (nee Bacchi) Larsen.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 20 from 2 PM until 7 PM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake,IL 60014.
Visitation will resume on Monday at the funeral home from 9AM until prayers at 10 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. First Street, Cary. Burial will follow at Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, Palatine. The church will accommodate up to 175 attendees, please call the funeral home if you are planning to attend the mass at 815-459-3411. Social distancing and masks will be our shared practice at the funeral home and at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, www.lung.org
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
.