Michael A. Sorensen
Michael A. Sorensen, 66, of Cary passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 from complications of Dementia. He was born in Chicago to James and Erlene Sorensen.
Mike grew up in Arlington Heights and moved to Cary after meeting Linda Struve in 1975. Married in 1977, they just celebrated their 43rd anniversary. Together they raised a son, Daniel, and enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, and get-togethers with family and friends.
He will be missed by his wife, Linda; son, Daniel; and grandchildren, Stevie, Nicholas and Samantha. He is further survived by his siblings, Kathryn (Michael) Tissing, Christopher (Jane) Sorensen, and Jeffrey (Stacey) Sorensen; and other relatives and many friends.
A service, officiated by Pastor John Scott of Crosspoint Lutheran Church, will be held on Wednesday, November 11th, at 3:30pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. A celebration of Mike's life will follow from 4pm until 7pm. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mike's name can be made to Barrington Area Council on Aging, 600 Garlands Lane, Suite 100, Barrington, IL 60010, www.bocoa.org
.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for more information.