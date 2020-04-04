Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiFucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael David DiFucci


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael David DiFucci Obituary
Michael David DiFucci

Born: May 9, 1967

Died: March 31, 2020

Michael David DiFucci, of Lake in the Hills, IL passed away on March 31, 2020. He departed this life at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Michael was born on May 9, 1967 in Troy, New York to the late John and Diane (nee Writer) DiFucci. He was a kind and devoted husband and father who was well liked by everyone who met him. Michael could brighten any room with his amazing smile, charm, and sense of humor. He loved to spend time with his family and was an avid sports fan. His memory will be cherished by all those whose lives he touched, as he was simply a good person.

Michael is survived by his wife Sara (nee Graves) DiFucci, daughter Amanda, son Jake, and siblings, John DiFucci, Mary Kay Avellino, and Paul (Justina) DiFucci, and many nieces, nephews, and close cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude to his oncology team at UofC who continued to fight with Michael to the end. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Michael's name to The Autism Community in Action (TACA) at https://tacanow.salsalabs.org/inhonorofmichaeldifucci

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -