Michael Edward Marsh
Born: July 31, 1957; in Chicago, IL
Died: June 30, 2019; in Lancaster, OH
Michael Edward Marsh, 61, of New Lexington, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
He was born July 31, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Guy Marsh and the late Carol Bellmore Marsh.
Michael is survived by his father, Guy Marsh of Huntley, IL; his siblings, Suzann (John) Look, Jennifer (Frank) O'Reilly, and James (Janice) Marsh; nephews and nieces, Darian Look, Garrett O'Reilly, Kyle O'Reilly, Bennett (Amber) Marsh, Alexa Marsh, and Ryan Marsh; and an extended family of loving caregivers at Mount Aloysius in New Lexington.
Michael was a longtime resident of Mount Aloysius, a home for mentally disabled men, moving there from Chicago at the age of 18. During his time there, he was involved in choir and Special Olympics bowling, and proudly held a job at PerCo for many years. He ingratiated himself with the Mount Al staff--and pretty much anyone he met--through his warm and outgoing personality and mischievous sense of humor. Michael had music in his heart, loved singing and dancing, and had a penchant for Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson. On his regular trips home to Chicago, Michael adored visiting with his niece and nephews and was a much-loved Uncle to them all. His siblings are grateful to Michael for teaching them compassion and tolerance for individuals with disabilities early on, for giving them a perpetually-unjaded lens through which to view the world, and for showing them how to embrace life despite our challenges.
Visitation and a memorial mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley, Illinois, with Fr. Scott Donahue officiating. A reception will follow. Michael will be laid to rest in Saint Mary's Cemetery alongside his Mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Mount Aloysius, 5375 Tile Plant Rd., P.O. Box 598, New Lexington, OH 43764.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2019