Michael F. Sprague
Michael F. Sprague, age 70 of Cary, passed away January 6, 2020 in Barrington. He was born September 27, 1949 in Elgin, the son of William and Clarice Sprague.
Michael is survived by his wife Robin Christian, his brother Bill (Sylvia) Sprague, his sister Marilyn Gigiano as well as many nieces and nephews.
Michael was an educator all his life with a majority of his career as a teacher at Larsen Middle School in Elgin, he also was a speech instructor at Elgin Community College.
A service is being planned for a later date.
For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 10, 2020