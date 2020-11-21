Michael J. Addante



Born: May 5, 1930



Died: November 15, 2020



Our dad, Michael J. Addante, 90 of Rockford, previously long term resident of Des Plaines, IL passed away on November 15, 2020 from complications of COVID at Mercy Hospital.



He was born May 5, 1930 in Chicago Illinois to Alessandro and Filomena Addante. Dad was a self-employed businessman who worked hard all his life to support his family. Even as a young man when his own father was handicapped, he went out and hawked flowers on street corners and restaurants in order to help put food on the table for his family. Dad was an accomplished ballroom dancer in his early 20's and along with his partner Anne Hamilton won ribbons and medals for their rendition of the waltz, foxtrot and rhumba. They won 1st place in the Harvest Moon festival in 1952. Dad, went on to marry Anne and together they raised four children. Dad invested his business skills with his love of flowers and created the Addante Floral Co on Pulaski Rd in Chicago in the late 1950's. He ran his business until he sold it in the late 1990's . Dad had a huge heart for family gatherings, Chicago sports and playing cards and he taught us an appreciation for all of these. He started bringing family together in the mid 1970's by hosting a family party at various sites near our home in Park Ridge. These gatherings were family festivals of food, stories and fun for all ages. Later in life after going thru a divorce, he continued to host large family and friend gatherings at his home in Des Plaines, IL. Over the years he added "attractions" at his home on the acreage of his large yard. He accumulated various large exhibits that he placed strategically all over his yard, making it more of an "Addante Park", than just a simple backyard. Dad's family parties were built around his shuffleboard and Bocce courts, paved flowered walking path, pond, live music on the patio dance floor and of course the yearly competitive family volleyball tournaments. These were some of his happiest times. Dad never forgot a cheesy joke (and would tell it the 100th time like you never heard before). He loved playing cards in his later years and had his own special rule... the loser always had to bark like a dog. We all had our turns barking loudly in public places to his unending delight.



Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Alessandro and Filomena, his fiancé Joyce, his sister in law Marilyn and his uncle Joe Nitti.



He is survived by his sister, Jean (Frank), and brother, Joseph, Aunt Theresa Nitti, children Steve, Janice (Dave), Richard (Stephanie) and Michael as well as many cherished nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Due to the current Covid restrictions a celebration of Mike's life will be held later in 2021.





