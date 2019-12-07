|
|
Michael J. Miles
Born: November 30, 1949
Died: December 4th, 2019
Michael J. Miles, 70 of Woodstock, IL passed away December 4th, 2019 after a battle with cancer.
He was a mechanic in his early years and then a painter. He loved the Blues, Rock N Roll, Golf and cold beer with friends and family.
Mike was born on November 30, 1949 in Birmingham, Al to Jule Miles and Eleanor Miles.
He is survived by his partner, Sharon Booker, and three children, Michael J. Miles, Jr. (Lori), Deanna Miles and Cody Miles and three grandchildren Danny, Hoyt and MacKenzie.
A celebration of life will be held at Ortmann's Red Iron Tavern in Woodstock on Thursday December 12th from 4:00 to 7:00p.m.
Condolences, contributions or donations can be forwarded to 9712 Illinois St. Hebron, IL 60034
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 7, 2019