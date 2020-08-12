Michael James Rowell
Born: December 22, 1986; in Arlington Heights, IL
Died: August 7, 2020; in Volo, IL
Michael James Rowell, age 33, passed away on August 7, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1986 in Arlington Heights, IL to Steve and Cathy Rowell. He became a brother to Danny Rowell in 1989. He married the love of his life, Rachel Wendt Rowell, on September 1, 2013. He was a loving father to his daughter, Lennox Grace Rowell, born December 18, 2018.
Mike was so much to so many people. He truly was a friend to all - often referred to as the "mayor" of the party, always greeting friends and family with a big warm bear hug. An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed fishing on O'Leary lake, going on hikes with his best furry friend Reggie, exploring the open road on the ATV and being an all-out knife enthusiast - always having a pocket knife at the ready. Mike was kind and welcoming, goofy and fun-loving, caring and generous to all he knew. No words can ever describe the impact Mike had on the lives of those around him.
Mike continually set the bar high for being the most loving, caring and dedicated husband to Rachel. Throughout their 13 years together, Mike never let Rachel go a day without knowing how much he loved her - from stickie notes in her lunch box to making boot prints in the snow, Mike would always go above and beyond to show his loyalty.
Mike was also the most committed father to his daughter, Lennox - the light of his life. He proudly led the nightly bath time routine, always dove head first into swim lessons, happily read the same favorite book for the 100th time and enjoyed sharing all of life's simple joys with his girls.
The first child of Steve and Cathy, Mike was a son to be so deeply proud of. Words can't explain the joy he brought to their lives every day. From the moment he was born he was a happy-go-lucky kid - he brightened up every room he walked into. His work ethic never ceased to amaze them. No one ever questioned his motivation, drive and determination. It brought them so much joy to watch Mike develop and grow into the man he became.
Growing up as an older sibling, Mike took every opportunity to teach and mold his brother Danny into the person he is today. From rough and tough football lessons in the backyard, to countless bike adventures through the neighborhood, to becoming a nightly phone call buddy for every little question, funny story or just to say hello. Mike was his protector, mentor and will be with him forever.
Mike will be so greatly missed. He has left an imprint on our lives and we carry a piece of him in each of us.
The family will be hosting a private service, but welcomes you to join them to celebrate Mike's life via a live stream on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. You can join the service remotely at www.tcoha.org
or The Church of Holy Apostles Facebook Live. The family asks the public to join them afterwards on Friday, August 14 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Ortmann's Red Iron Tavern at 101 E Church St., Woodstock, IL for a visitation and celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/rachel-amp-lennox-rowell
. There will also be opportunities to contribute to Lennox's college fund at the celebration of life.
Colonial Funeral Home McHenry is assisting the family with arrangements. www.colonialmchenry.com
or 815-385-0063.