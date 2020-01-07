Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jerome Gaul Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jerome Gaul Sr. Obituary
Michael Jerome Gaul Sr.

Born: June 24, 1965

Died: January 3, 2020

Michael Jerome Gaul Sr., age 54, of McHenry, died suddenly Friday, January 3, 2020, after a single motor vehicle accident.

He was born June 24, 1965 in Arlington Heights to Jerome H. and Patricia (Bakota) Gaul. Michael was a 1983 graduate of Buffalo Grove High School, where he played on the football team. On October 14, 1989, he married Jill Lynn Decker at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Palatine.

Formerly of Island Lake and Arlington Heights, Michael was a resident of McHenry since 2012. For the past 34 years, he was employed at Walker Bros. Original Pancake House, achieving the position of Vice President and recently managing the Schaumburg location.

Michael worshipped with his family at The Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry. In his leisure time, he enjoyed taking care of his lawn, as well as collecting coins and working on cars. Talented with repairs, Michael also enjoyed the challenge of fixing things. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years, Jill, four children, Kelly, Katelyn, Michael Jr. and Nicholas Gaul; and five sisters, Pam Gaul, Melissa (Patrick) Johlie, Amy (Tim) Callahan, Bonnie (Frank) Adley, and Megan Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation will resume Friday, January 10, at the funeral home, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. funeral blessing in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends may leave an on-line message on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -