1/1
Michael John Moseley
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Moseley

Born: September 4, 1952; in Chicago, IL

Died: September 21, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Michael John Moseley, age 68, passed away at Northwestern Medicine McHenry on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.

Mike was born in Chicago on September 4, 1952, and lived most of his childhood there. He was educated in his primary years at St. Ignatius Grammar and Prep school then attended Loyola University Chicago for three years.

He enlisted (draft number 4) and served active duty in the Navy at the end of the Vietnam War 1972-74 and was honorably discharged. He proudly served on the aircraft carrier Intrepid where he worked the flight deck as part of the launching crew. He enjoyed and saw much of the world during these years, as well as, sending gifts home from remote locations. He served in the Navy reserves for four years as a Seabee in the Construction Battalion and worked in Adak, Alaska

He married Catherine A. Ferguson on October 30, 1982. They had 3 awesome children Elizabeth (John) Paolella, Michael Troy Moseley and Daniel Cape Moseley. Mike and Cathy were married for nearly 38 years and raised their family in McHenry, IL.

Mike was a devoted family man. He loved his family unconditionally and all felt safe in his presence. In addition to being an adored dad, he was also a devoted and adored "Gramps" to his two grandchildren Johnny and Amelia. He was a fabulous friend to countless people in his life. He was the world's best problem solver and could make any bad situation "ok." A hug from Mike could make the world melt away. He was an avid reader and had hundreds of books. He was a brilliant historian and could answer any question about any geographic location in the world on any timeline, but his American history knowledge was superb. He finally made a dream come true by building a small library in his and Cathy's empty nest home.

He worked hard all his life side by side with his dad doing various construction jobs and learning the plumbing (and other) trades. He had a short career as an insurance agent, financial advisor and stock broker. After his father passed, he took over the family plumbing business and was a tireless entrepreneur. He met much of the Crystal Lake community and business owners during his 45 plus years in the plumbing business.

He was truly liked or loved by all that met him. He had the Irish gift of gab and a sharp Irish wit. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and visited Ireland 4 times with Cathy where he felt he was genuinely "home."

He and Cathy had many great friends throughout their marriage. His absence will leave a hole larger than can be expressed. He nurtured all relationships and kept them alive by "dropping in" on old and new friends and acquaintances. His life was simple but large. All that knew him were truly blessed.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, daughter Elizabeth (John) Paolella, son Michael, son Daniel and grandchildren Johnny and Amelia Paolella. He is also survived by his siblings Debbie (John) McGarvery, Brian (Vicki) Moseley, Cathy Miller and Liz (Mike) Koeshall as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law Troy Ferguson, sister-in-law Dawn Bauml and nephew Joseph Bauml.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Catherine nee Mulligan Moseley. His grandparents Anna Elekta née Hawthorn and Michael Joseph Mulligan, Theodore and Elizabeth née Burns Moseley and his mother-in-law Voni Ferguson.

Memorial visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, IL on October 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. service with military honors to follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in honor of Mike, to your local VFW or favorite military organization.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Service
07:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
October 1, 2020
Cathy I am so sorry for lost of your Mother,Aunt Voni.To our family and your husband. Please know you can always call me. So sorry.
Sharron Thomas
Family
September 29, 2020
Our hearts go out to you and the family Cathy. We didn't know Mike well but always enjoyed the office functions that he attended with you. Blessing and prayers to you all
Corky and Terri Corless
Friend
September 28, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Mike's family during this difficult time. Mike and I grew up together in the Patch and we both served in the Navy. Mike was a kind man who had so many loyal friends. We have the watch Mike, rest in peace Shipmate.
Nancy Kirby (Bolon)
Friend
September 26, 2020
Many caring thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time
hannelore conley
Friend
September 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences. Mike was an amazing guy...always the life of the party. I was so fortunate to have him as a wing man at numerous holiday gatherings and even at a Notre Dame football game!!! He was a hard working guy and was quick to respond to any of our plumbing needs. Rest In Peace Mike. May the sun shine gently upon you as all the angels in heaven welcome you home. God Bless your family.
Kevin Romer
Friend
September 27, 2020
I am not sure there are many who have made me laugh more than Mike! He was such a great guy and it's hard to think of the world without him!
Thomas Lunzer
Friend
September 27, 2020
A truly unforgettable soul with a heart of gold and so so much love, humor and honor. He will be missed by so many, but I'm confident he has already met up with old friends and is making new ones by the boatload. Love you always Mike ❤
Judy & Rose
Friend
September 27, 2020
I worked with Mike for many years as he was my "Plumber of Choice" for the many Nail Salon projects we did together. I will miss him dearly; he has left us too soon. My sincere condolences to all of you. Sara (Betsy) Gensburg, Architect.
Sara E (Betsy) Gensburg
Coworker
September 27, 2020
Hi -- so sorry for your loss. I've known Mike since the 70s. In fact, I worked for Mike & Jess for 2 weeks when I was on vacation from my job at the American Dental Association. We worked on a spec home & built a garage. Lots of weekends with him as well. Thoughts & prayers are with you, We live in NH now tho do get back to Crystal Lake at least once a year. John Klyop
John Klyop
Friend
September 27, 2020
Good Friend, Good Man, Hardworking and he will be missed. Richard Ignatius Keefe
Richard Keefe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved