Michael John MoseleyBorn: September 4, 1952; in Chicago, ILDied: September 21, 2020; in McHenry, ILMichael John Moseley, age 68, passed away at Northwestern Medicine McHenry on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.Mike was born in Chicago on September 4, 1952, and lived most of his childhood there. He was educated in his primary years at St. Ignatius Grammar and Prep school then attended Loyola University Chicago for three years.He enlisted (draft number 4) and served active duty in the Navy at the end of the Vietnam War 1972-74 and was honorably discharged. He proudly served on the aircraft carrier Intrepid where he worked the flight deck as part of the launching crew. He enjoyed and saw much of the world during these years, as well as, sending gifts home from remote locations. He served in the Navy reserves for four years as a Seabee in the Construction Battalion and worked in Adak, AlaskaHe married Catherine A. Ferguson on October 30, 1982. They had 3 awesome children Elizabeth (John) Paolella, Michael Troy Moseley and Daniel Cape Moseley. Mike and Cathy were married for nearly 38 years and raised their family in McHenry, IL.Mike was a devoted family man. He loved his family unconditionally and all felt safe in his presence. In addition to being an adored dad, he was also a devoted and adored "Gramps" to his two grandchildren Johnny and Amelia. He was a fabulous friend to countless people in his life. He was the world's best problem solver and could make any bad situation "ok." A hug from Mike could make the world melt away. He was an avid reader and had hundreds of books. He was a brilliant historian and could answer any question about any geographic location in the world on any timeline, but his American history knowledge was superb. He finally made a dream come true by building a small library in his and Cathy's empty nest home.He worked hard all his life side by side with his dad doing various construction jobs and learning the plumbing (and other) trades. He had a short career as an insurance agent, financial advisor and stock broker. After his father passed, he took over the family plumbing business and was a tireless entrepreneur. He met much of the Crystal Lake community and business owners during his 45 plus years in the plumbing business.He was truly liked or loved by all that met him. He had the Irish gift of gab and a sharp Irish wit. He was extremely proud of his Irish heritage and visited Ireland 4 times with Cathy where he felt he was genuinely "home."He and Cathy had many great friends throughout their marriage. His absence will leave a hole larger than can be expressed. He nurtured all relationships and kept them alive by "dropping in" on old and new friends and acquaintances. His life was simple but large. All that knew him were truly blessed.He is survived by his wife Catherine, daughter Elizabeth (John) Paolella, son Michael, son Daniel and grandchildren Johnny and Amelia Paolella. He is also survived by his siblings Debbie (John) McGarvery, Brian (Vicki) Moseley, Cathy Miller and Liz (Mike) Koeshall as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law Troy Ferguson, sister-in-law Dawn Bauml and nephew Joseph Bauml.He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Catherine nee Mulligan Moseley. His grandparents Anna Elekta née Hawthorn and Michael Joseph Mulligan, Theodore and Elizabeth née Burns Moseley and his mother-in-law Voni Ferguson.Memorial visitation will be at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, IL on October 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. service with military honors to follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in honor of Mike, to your local VFW or favorite military organization.