Michael J. Hummel, Sr.
Born: October 5, 1959
Died: June 9, 2020
Michael Joseph Hummel, Sr. was born October 5, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois. He died suddenly on June 9, 2020, at his home in West Monroe, LA. Before he moved to Louisiana, he was a lifelong resident of Wonder Lake, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Cheryl A. Hummel and his son, Michael J. Hummel, Jr., along with all of his dogs, especially his Beloved Lilly.
He is also survived by his siblings: Gerald (Ruth) Hummel of Marengo, Gary (Jan) Hummel of WonderLake, Richard (Donna) Hummel of Wonder Lake, Madonna(Rob) Vrasich of McHenry and Cher (Roger)March of Crystal Lake, as well as many nieces and nephews whom he treasured.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence, and Genevieve (nee Nelson) Hummel, who both passed in 2013.
During his young life, Michael was a volunteer firefighter and scuba diver for the Wonder Lake Volunteer Fire Dept. in Wonder Lake, IL. He was also an OTR semi driver and worked for the City of McHenry. His family was his biggest joy, and he remained close with them throughout his entire life. He enjoyed camping, fishing, bonfires, classic cars, westerns, motorcycling and his RV. He loved nothing more than to be surrounded by friends and family, laughing, joking, eating, and having a campfire. He was often referred to as a gentle giant. He was loved by many lifelong friends and his family. He will be deeply missed by all.
A private celebration of his life took place shortly after his cremation. Condolences may be written at: www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com