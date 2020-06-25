Michael Joseph Melligan
Michael Joseph Melligan

Born: August 30, 1965; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 20, 2020; in McHenry, IL

Michael Joseph Melligan, of Woodstock, IL died on June 20, 2020 at Alden Terrace of McHenry. Mike passed after a long battle with a severe form of Parkinson's Disease.

He was born August 30, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois. Mike lived his life on his terms. He loved music. He worked hard and he loved his family. He was always willing to help. Mike is remembered most for how he loved his family, and in particular his nieces, and his kindness toward people around him.

Mike is survived by his mother Joan (Clark), sisters Anne (Weirich), Carol, brother Donald and Don's wife Tracey, and his niece Kailey (Josh) Struve, and Malorey Melligan, and his grandniece and nephews; Sofia, Logan, Cooper, and Tate.

A private service will be held with Mike's immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 100, Chamberlain South Dakota, 57325 OR to World Vision through Anne's fundraising page for clean water for children at www.teamworldvision.org/participant/AnneRunsChicago.


Published in Northwest Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
