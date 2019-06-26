Michael Langton



Born: September 23, 1962



Died: June 5, 2019



Michael "Big Papa" Langton, 56, of Lakewood, passed away on June 5, 2019.



He was born on September 23, 1962, in Chicago, IL to Ron and Eleanor (n e Liske)Langton.



Mike loved riding his Harley-Davidson with his wife and friends, and was always up for a good time. He enjoyed his job for the Village of Huntley as their superintendent of fleet maintenance, vacationing in Daytona with his family, bonfires with conversation and cocktails, classic rock, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Mike will be deeply missed by his best friend, and wife, Kristi (Farris) Langton; his daughters, Katie (Bryan) Weber, Rebecca Langton, and Hiliary (Brian) Clapp; brothers, John (Jill) Langton, Mark (Sherri) Langton, sister Chris (Barry) Hickey; grandchildren, Bailey and Brinley Weber and Ryder Clapp; and many loving friends and family.



There will be a celebration of life for close friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ron and Eleanor Langton.