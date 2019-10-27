|
Michael Patrick Jensen
Born: December 14, 1966; in Edina, MN
Died: October 20, 2019; in Wonder Lake, IL
On Sunday, October 20, 2019 Michael Patrick "Mike" Jensen passed away at the age of 52.
Mike was born in Edina, Minnesota on December 14, 1966. He moved to Wonder lake in 1971 when he was 4 years old and attended Harrison School, McHenry West High School, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he received his bachelor's degree in Finance. He went on to a great career in sales at Scot Forge Company.
Mike is survived by his 3 sons, Kevin, Mikey, and Cody. He is also survived by his parents, Jan and Jim Jensen of Wonder Lake, his sister and her spouse, Cindy and Gary Guetzloff, also of Wonder Lake, and his precious nieces Kailea and Lauren Guetzloff. In addition, there is a long list of family and good friends from his present and past who held a special place in his heart. Paige, Ruth, and Renata-just to name a few.
Mike was such a bright light. He was the perfect example of living with joy and enjoying the moment-happy to do whatever the day brought.Mike had a love of sports-both watching and playing. He played football, hockey, competed in slalom skiing in Colorado, and skied with the Wonder Lake Water Ski Team. His Dad's favorite childhood nickname for him was "Champ".
He loved his town of Wonder Lake-sitting on the deck, or out on the boat. He loved to laugh, was such a kind, funny person with the most infectious smile and a loving, open heart. One of his most favorite things in life was music and playing "name that tune". So, think of Mike when you hear a classic song and don't forget to sing along!
Mike enjoyed doing volunteer work and was a friend to all-always encouraging others with kindness and compassion. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. In fact, he did one day to someone who needed it. If you wish, you may donate to a or simply pass along a little kindness in Mike's name.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Justen's Wonder Lake Funeral Home, 7611 W. Hancock Drive, Wonder Lake, IL. Visitation will start at Noon, a Blessing Service at 2 PM with a time for "Mike" memories or stories. This will be followed by food and drinks at Horizontals (across the street). Mike loved his sports teams-Vikings, Cubs, and Blackhawks-so feel free to dress casual and in team gear if you wish.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-728-0233, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Mike on his Tribute Wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 27, 2019