Michael Peter Lampl
Born: August 8, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 18, 2020; in McHenry, IL
Michael Peter Lampl, age 76, of Wonder Lake, passed away suddenly on January 18, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital. He was born on August 8, 1943, in Chicago to Michael and Christina (Chernko) Lampl. He was united in marriage to Therese Zak on May 1, 1982.
Formerly of Chicago, Michael moved to Wonder Lake in 1986. He worked as a mechanical engineer at Rockwell International, and later as a self-employed truck driver.
In his leisure time, he was an avid golfer. Michael loved walking his dogs, Augie and Reggie, and took pride in maintaining his lawn.
He is survived by his loving spouse, Therese Lampl; his children, David (Dina) Lampl, Patrick Lampl, Amanda (David) Chong, and Michael Lampl; grandchildren include Cristina (Brandon) Rotman, Christopher (Josephine Llamas) Mundt, and Zakary Lampl; and great-grandchild, Mariah.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Steven Lampl and his sister, Lillian Plank.
There will be a funeral Mass on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Christ the King Church. There will also be time to meet the family prior to Mass from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Christ the King Cemetery.
For those wishing to send an expression of condolence, the family suggests memorials in Michael's name to Villalobos Rescue Center at P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Michael on his tribute wall.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020