Michael S. Hansen
Born: April 24, 1977
Died: September 8, 2019
Michael S. Hansen, 42, of Chicago passed away suddenly Sunday, September 8, 2019 on a camping trip with friends. He was born in Woodstock on April 24, 1977 to Earl and Kay Hansen.
Mike graduated from Crystal Lake South High School class of 1995. He attended University of Illinois graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Economics. Mike was employed by ABC Printing in Chicago.
Mike enjoyed life to the fullest. He always said "live everyday like it's your last" and he truly lived by that phrase. He enjoyed the outdoors... camping, fishing, skiing and traveling. He was the most loyal and compassionate person and loved his Chicago sports teams. Mike also participated in recreational softball and hockey leagues. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were his family. A true animal lover, Mike loved caring for his dogs, Phife, Beau, Baxter and Bubba. He also enjoyed dog-sitting for his friends and family's pets. But above all, Mike brought so much happiness and laughter to his family and friends. He leaves a great void and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his dad, Earl Hansen; sister, Elizabeth (Peter) Greenlimb; nephew, Peter; niece, Grace; and Nana, Mary Ellen Miller. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his mom, Kay Hansen; maternal grandpa, Henry Miller; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Josephine Hansen.
A memorial visitation will be Friday, September 20, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Mass will be Saturday, September 21, at 11 am with a visitation starting at 10 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in Mike's name to .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 12, 2019