Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 Country Club Rd
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
2918 Country Club Rd
Woodstock, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Hansen


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Hansen Obituary
Michael S. Hansen

Born: April 24, 1977

Died: September 8, 2019

Michael S. Hansen, 42, of Chicago passed away suddenly Sunday, September 8, 2019 on a camping trip with friends. He was born in Woodstock on April 24, 1977 to Earl and Kay Hansen.

Mike graduated from Crystal Lake South High School class of 1995. He attended University of Illinois graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Economics. Mike was employed by ABC Printing in Chicago.

Mike enjoyed life to the fullest. He always said "live everyday like it's your last" and he truly lived by that phrase. He enjoyed the outdoors... camping, fishing, skiing and traveling. He was the most loyal and compassionate person and loved his Chicago sports teams. Mike also participated in recreational softball and hockey leagues. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were his family. A true animal lover, Mike loved caring for his dogs, Phife, Beau, Baxter and Bubba. He also enjoyed dog-sitting for his friends and family's pets. But above all, Mike brought so much happiness and laughter to his family and friends. He leaves a great void and will be forever missed.

He is survived by his dad, Earl Hansen; sister, Elizabeth (Peter) Greenlimb; nephew, Peter; niece, Grace; and Nana, Mary Ellen Miller. He is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his mom, Kay Hansen; maternal grandpa, Henry Miller; and paternal grandparents, Raymond and Josephine Hansen.

A memorial visitation will be Friday, September 20, from 4 pm until 8 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. Mass will be Saturday, September 21, at 11 am with a visitation starting at 10 am at Resurrection Catholic Church, 2918 Country Club Rd, Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in Mike's name to .

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now