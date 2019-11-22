|
Michael Sepsakos
Born: November 6, 1946,
Died: November 21, 2019
Michael "Mike" Sepsakos, 73, of Johnsburg, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, at home surrounded by family. He was born November 6, 1946, in Mavrovouni, Gythio, Greece, to the late Giorgios and Stavroula (nee Botsarkos) Sepsakos.
Mike grew up in Greece and ventured to America in his early twenties. Upon arriving in America, Mike became a chef, owning several restaurants working alongside his brothers and cousin, and later his kids and wife. Most recently, Mike owned Gyorgos in Fox Lake. Mike exemplified hard work and a willingness to sacrifice for others. Mike enjoyed gardening and traveling to Greece. Most of all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Pugh-Sepsakos; children, George Michael (Lorena) Sepsakos, Voula Michael (Jason) Lapinski, Vasilios Michael (Stephanie) Sepsakos, Elias Michael Sepsakos, and Dimitri Michael Sepsakos; stepson, Scott (Amanda) Carlson; grandchildren, Michael George and Luke Anthony Sepsakos, Madisyn Alexis and Camden James Lapinski, Avery Marie Sepsakos, Ella Mae Sepsakos, and Summer Loe-Radatz; sisters, Maria Kourkoulakou and Panyota (Elias) Kapsokoli; sister-in-law, Christine Sepsakos; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by brothers, Dimitri and Elias (Anna) Sepsakos; and brothers-in-law, Vasilios Kourkoulakou and Daniel Pugh.
Visitation Saturday, November 23, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m., at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 893 N. Church Rd., Elmhurst. Burial in Arlington Cemetery, Elmhurst. A luncheon will follow the burial.
You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 22, 2019