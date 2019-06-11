Michael Terrance O'Neill



Born: July 1, 1960; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 6, 2019; in Fox Lake, IL



Michael Terrance O'Neill, 58, of Fox Lake, formerly of Johnsburg, passed peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home.



He was born July 1, 1960, in Chicago, to the late Terrance P. and Barbara Ann (Ridge) O'Neill.



A car enthusiast, Michael was a General Motors automotive and certified Cadillac Master Technician for 35 years, having worked at several area dealerships. He received many accolades from General Motors for his outstanding mechanical abilities.



Prior to moving to Fox Lake, he lived on the Fox River for 30 years and loved spending time on the Chain of Lakes with his friends and family.



Survivors include his sons, Brian (Nicole Lentine) and Terrance O'Neill; siblings, Norine (Warren) Moulis and Pete O'Neill; nephew and nieces, Neil, Davin (Tony Nissen), and Haily (Tim Donley) Moulis; and grandnephew, Luke Moulis Nissen.



In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas O'Neill.



A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. prayer service at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Burial will be private in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name may be made to St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital, , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100. Published in the Northwest Herald on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary