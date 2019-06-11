Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Terrance O'Neill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Terrance O'Neill Obituary
Michael Terrance O'Neill

Born: July 1, 1960; in Chicago, IL

Died: June 6, 2019; in Fox Lake, IL

Michael Terrance O'Neill, 58, of Fox Lake, formerly of Johnsburg, passed peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2019, at home.

He was born July 1, 1960, in Chicago, to the late Terrance P. and Barbara Ann (Ridge) O'Neill.

A car enthusiast, Michael was a General Motors automotive and certified Cadillac Master Technician for 35 years, having worked at several area dealerships. He received many accolades from General Motors for his outstanding mechanical abilities.

Prior to moving to Fox Lake, he lived on the Fox River for 30 years and loved spending time on the Chain of Lakes with his friends and family.

Survivors include his sons, Brian (Nicole Lentine) and Terrance O'Neill; siblings, Norine (Warren) Moulis and Pete O'Neill; nephew and nieces, Neil, Davin (Tony Nissen), and Haily (Tim Donley) Moulis; and grandnephew, Luke Moulis Nissen.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas O'Neill.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. prayer service at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Burial will be private in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Johnsburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name may be made to St. Jude Children?s Research Hospital, , 800-805-5856, or 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
Download Now