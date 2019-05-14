Michael Thomas Kaminski



Born: July 18, 1975; in Park Ridge, IL



Died: May 12, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Michael "Mike" Thomas Kaminski, 43, passed away surrounded by family at the JourneyCare Hospice Facility in Woodstock, IL on May 12, 2019, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike's positive spirit and incredible sense of humor helped him fight for every moment with his family and friends until he passed.



Mike was born on July 18, 1975 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. He spent his early years playing dress up with his big sister and learning to fish with Dad and Grandpa Henry. In middle and high school, Mike excelled in his studies, played sports, and made lifelong friends. Throughout his childhood, he spent many hours playing board games and watching the Cubs with his mom and siblings. He was thrilled to see the Cubs win the World Series in his lifetime.



One of Mike's proudest achievements was his service with the US Navy aboard the USS Louisiana ballistic missile submarine. Mike always said he was proud to serve his country. After serving in the Navy, Mike earned a Bachelors degree from Northern Illinois University.



To know Mike is to know the impact he had on those around him. Mike is survived by two children, Henry (7) and Dagny (4), who meant more to him than anything else in the world. Although their time with him was much too short, the tremendous amount of love he gave them will be with them forever. Henry and Dagny are his greatest accomplishment in life, and they will carry on his laughter and kindness for others.



Mike was joined in a blessing ceremony with the love of his life and his best friend, Audrey Hamil, on May 6, 2019. She will carry on his goofiness and his love.



Mike is preceded in death by six loving grandparents. He is survived by a large family, including his children, Henry (7), Dagny (4), his mother, Roxie Kaminski, his father, Jerry (Jean) Kaminski, his seven siblings - Janice (Dean), Kelly (Orhan), Nick (Ellie), Kathy Jane (Mary), April (Andy), Jake and Cole - nephews Nik, James (6), Max (5), and nieces, Eleni, Kora (4). As the second oldest in the family, Mike's role was that of a teacher, coach, and comedian. He taught his family how to laugh at the little things, and how to play sports, fish, and hunt. Most importantly, he showed everyone around him how to see the best qualities in each person.



There will be a Celebration of Mike's Life at Unity Spiritual Center, 225 W. Calhoun Street, Woodstock, IL on Thursday, May 16, at 11:00am. Following the service, family, friends, and others whose lives Mike touched are invited to a luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org, or to an education fund for Henry and Dagny - checks payable to Kaminski Children Edu Fund, mailed to American Community Bank, PO Box 1720, Woodstock, IL 60098.



For more information, contact Schneider Leucht Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 815-338-1710 or at www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 14, 2019