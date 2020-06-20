Michael W. Rahn
Born: September 20, 1952
Died: June 15, 2020
Michael W. Rahn, 67, of Marengo passed away June 15, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1952 in Belvidere to Bernhardt and Marion (Giertz) Rahn. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Linda) Rahn, Cynthia Miller, Connie Elliott, Ronald (Angela) Rahn, Robert Rahn; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Christine, Nicole, Kathleen, Randall, Andrea, Michael, Chad, Bryan, William, Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current conditions, the service will be private for the family. Extended family and friends are invited to view the service at 11am on Friday, June 26 via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
For information call the funeral home at 815-568-8131. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
Born: September 20, 1952
Died: June 15, 2020
Michael W. Rahn, 67, of Marengo passed away June 15, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1952 in Belvidere to Bernhardt and Marion (Giertz) Rahn. Michael was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his siblings, Richard (Linda) Rahn, Cynthia Miller, Connie Elliott, Ronald (Angela) Rahn, Robert Rahn; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Christine, Nicole, Kathleen, Randall, Andrea, Michael, Chad, Bryan, William, Christopher.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to current conditions, the service will be private for the family. Extended family and friends are invited to view the service at 11am on Friday, June 26 via Facebook Live on the Marengo-Union Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo or to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
For information call the funeral home at 815-568-8131. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.