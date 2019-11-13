|
|
MICHELE JUNROE
Born: November 5, 1947
Died: November 11, 2019
Michele "Midge" Junroe, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away suddenly on November 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved sister of Laurel and Jane (Richard Hager) Junroe; dear aunt of Court (Kelly Hager) and Mallory (Dan Schug); great aunt of Jacob, Riley, Adalyn and Casey. Preceded in death by her loved parents, Leonard and Virginia and her special "Unc".
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.
"If I should go tomorrow, it would never be Good-Bye. For I have left my heart with you, so you don't have to cry."
Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019