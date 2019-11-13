Northwest Herald Obituaries
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
451 W. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176)
Crystal Lake, IL

Michele Junroe


1947 - 2019
MICHELE JUNROE

Born: November 5, 1947

Died: November 11, 2019

Michele "Midge" Junroe, of Crystal Lake, IL passed away suddenly on November 11, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved sister of Laurel and Jane (Richard Hager) Junroe; dear aunt of Court (Kelly Hager) and Mallory (Dan Schug); great aunt of Jacob, Riley, Adalyn and Casey. Preceded in death by her loved parents, Leonard and Virginia and her special "Unc".

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.

"If I should go tomorrow, it would never be Good-Bye. For I have left my heart with you, so you don't have to cry."

Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.

For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
