Michelle Lynn Cassier
Born: March 29, 1989
Died: February 13, 2019
Michelle Lynn (Thomas) Cassier, born March 29, 1989, passed away on February 13, 2019.
At the time of her death, she left behind her two daughters, Geneva (9 yo) and Vera (5 yo) Cassier; her brothers, Michael Thomas & Troy Bondi; her parents, Debora & Jerome Bondi; and many caring aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Frances Thomas; and her grandparents, Jennifer & John Ransdell.
"For the one who has died has been acquitted from his sin." Romans 6:7
A private family memorial will be held.
In memory of Michelle, gifts can be made to the family for the ongoing care of Geneva & Vera Cassier. Gifts should be made out and sent to: Debora Bondi, c/o Debbie's Desk, P O Box 85, Wonder Lake, IL 60097
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 3, 2019