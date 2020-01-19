|
Micki Catherine Heck
Born: January 4, 1930; in Chicago, IL
Died: January 15, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Micki Catherine Heck, nee Chialtas, age 90, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully at Valley Hi Nursing Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1930 to Mary and Gus Chialtas in Chicago where she resided until moving to Crystal Lake in 1954.
Micki attended University of Illinois as an art major where she met her former husband, George Heck whom she married in 1952. Together they raised their three daughters in Crystal Lake, where they were longtime members of St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Micki enjoyed art, was a talented seamstress, and loved playing piano. Most importantly, she loved the time she spent with her family.
Micki will be dearly missed by her daughters, Linda (Ted) Lohmann, Catherine (Ronald) Aney and Nancy (Tom) Ogden; her grandchildren, Melissa (Shawn), Bradley, Amy, Kimberly, Colin, Landon; and her great-grandchildren, Alayna, Ashua, Brayden and Peyton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Irene Childs.
A memorial service celebrating Micki's life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake.
Donations may be made in Micki's memory to the at or to Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Ln, Woodstock, IL 60098.
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 19, 2020