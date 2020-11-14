Mike Warner
Born: June 28, 1967; in Stanley, WI
Died: November 7, 2020; in Woodstock, IL
Mike Warner, age 53, passed away November 7th, 2020 at his home in Woodstock.
Mike was born on June 28th, 1967 in Stanley, Wisconsin, son of Robert and Eleanor Warner.
He spent his childhood growing up in Gilman, Wisconsin with his family and many friends, and attended Gilman High School before attending Chippewa Valley Technical School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. After moving to Illinois for work, he met and married the love of his life, Donna A. Swanson on May18, 1991, and raised their three (3) children. Mike enjoyed time with his family and many friends, golfing, bowling, and summer days riding his motorcycle. Mike was an active member of the Woodstock Moose Lodge since 2012, serving as Governor, Past Governor and Secretary Treasurer of the Woodstock Moose Riders and earned his Fellowship Degree in August of 2019. Mike worked as a machinist for EMS in Richmond for the past 10 years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his wife Donna A. Warner, children, William (Crystal -Finance) Warner, Jolene (Jameson) Russell, Leah Warner, grandson Ethan Russell, mother Eleanor Warner, brothers, David (Melinda) Warner, James (Janice) Warner, Robert ( Naomi) Warner, sister Jennifer (Terry) Maier, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Robert Lea Warner.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 2pm to 6pm with a service at 5:30pm at Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home: 1211 N. Seminary Avenue, Woodstock, IL.
For information call the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
.