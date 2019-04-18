Mildred Elizabeth Loh



Born: June 15, 1930; in Chicago, IL



Died: April 14, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Mildred Elizabeth "Millie" Loh, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019. She was born June 15, 1930, in Chicago. Millie worked in Chicago as an Executive Secretary. Millie was classy and sassy. She was impeccably dressed with perfect hair and lipstick. Millie moved to McHenry with the love of her life, Ray Loh. Together, they traveled the world. Even after Ray passed, she continued to travel solo. Millie was a true fighter with grit and tenacity. Her humor and laughter were infectious. Her love for God was immense. She will be missed eternally. Thank you to Amanda, Maria, Tracy, and Greta for your loving care.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2302 W Church Street, Johnsburg. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Food for the Poor, or Home of the Sparrow. Colonial Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For more information, please visit www.colonialmchenry.com or call 815-385-0063. Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary