Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-1760
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
76 W. Crystal Lake Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church
76 W. Crystal Lake Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
Mildred L. Karger


1929 - 2020
Mildred L. Karger Obituary
Mildred L. Karger

Born: January 27, 1929

Died: January 25, 2020.

Mildred L. Karger, 90, passed away January 25, 2020.

She was born January 27, 1929 in Chicago to George and Helen (Sauer) Kamholz. She married Emil Peter Karger on September 16, 1953 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Oak Park.

After raising her children, she worked at Dodge Trophies in Crystal Lake for 10 years. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church where she worked with the Piecers making quilts, worked on the newsletter, babysat for the mother's group, and helped wherever needed.

Mildred also took adult swim lessons at the age of 52 and then joined Acme Masters Swim Team at the YMCA. She started swimming in competitions at the age of 62 until she was 74.

Mildred is survived by her children, Jeanine Karger and Paul (Sawako) Karger; and her sisters, Lois Borst and Donna (Lawrence) Carstensen. She is also survived by her dear friends, Ray and Nancy Pieroni and their daughters, Elizabeth, Caitlin, and Michaela, who were like grandchildren to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; her daughter, Diane Connelly; and her brother, Carl Kamholz.

There will be a visitation from 3 to 7pm on Thursday, January 30 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. The visitation will continue from 10am to the 11am funeral service on Friday, January 31 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W. Crystal Lake Ave., Crystal Lake. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Hospice at www.journeycare.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
