Mindy Sue Havlicek



Born: August 6, 1965; in Harvard, IL



Died: June 29, 2019; in Elkhorn, WI



Mindy Sue Havlicek, 53, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019.



She was born August 6, 1965, in Harvard, IL to Frank and Nancy (Preston) Havlicek.



Mindy worked as a surgical technician for Aurora Health Systems in Burlington, WI, and Red's Tavern in Harvard, IL for many years.



In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, baking with her grandchildren, and bird watching. Mindy always put her family first, she was so proud of her children and grandchildren; Mindy never missed an event that they were in.



She will be remembered for being an amazing daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mindy was a selfless person. She was taught to be very hardworking. She was successful in her career and in life.



To carry on Mindy's legacy she leaves behind her two children Ryan (Jodi) Wakeley, Renaye Wakeley; grandchildren Mallory, Benson, Braxton, Oliver and the one on the way Oaklynn Sue Bennett; her parents Frank and Nancy Havlicek; siblings Frank, Sheri (Mike) Musser, Nadine (Rick) Peterson, John (Audrey) Havlicek, and Janine (James) Edwards; sister-in-law Kristi Havlicek; aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her fur babies.



She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and one brother Eddie Havlicek.



Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 7 P.M. Inurnment will be private.



For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019