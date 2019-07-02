Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MINDY HAVLICEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MINDY S. HAVLICEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MINDY S. HAVLICEK Obituary
Mindy Sue Havlicek

Born: August 6, 1965; in Harvard, IL

Died: June 29, 2019; in Elkhorn, WI

Mindy Sue Havlicek, 53, of Elkhorn, WI passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

She was born August 6, 1965, in Harvard, IL to Frank and Nancy (Preston) Havlicek.

Mindy worked as a surgical technician for Aurora Health Systems in Burlington, WI, and Red's Tavern in Harvard, IL for many years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, baking with her grandchildren, and bird watching. Mindy always put her family first, she was so proud of her children and grandchildren; Mindy never missed an event that they were in.

She will be remembered for being an amazing daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mindy was a selfless person. She was taught to be very hardworking. She was successful in her career and in life.

To carry on Mindy's legacy she leaves behind her two children Ryan (Jodi) Wakeley, Renaye Wakeley; grandchildren Mallory, Benson, Braxton, Oliver and the one on the way Oaklynn Sue Bennett; her parents Frank and Nancy Havlicek; siblings Frank, Sheri (Mike) Musser, Nadine (Rick) Peterson, John (Audrey) Havlicek, and Janine (James) Edwards; sister-in-law Kristi Havlicek; aunts, uncles, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and her fur babies.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, and one brother Eddie Havlicek.

Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. Funeral services will follow at 7 P.M. Inurnment will be private.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now