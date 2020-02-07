Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Mitch Kinstler

Mitch Kinstler Obituary
Mitch kinstler

Mitch was born August 18, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Claire Kinstler. He passed away February 5, 2020.

Mitch is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Sherry; children, Kristina, Jacob (Lauren), Jordan, Grace Kinstler, and Tyler (Morgan) Johnson; and sister Shari (late Bill) Lackey. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gayle Jansen.

Mitch was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating a machinery sales business for over 20 years. But his favorite job was being a Dad. Family meant everything to Mitch, and he made sure everyone he met felt like a member of his, whether he had known them for 30 years or 30 minutes. Some of his favorite activities included cooking far too much food for his family and friends, visiting MLB stadiums with his kids, spending time with his wife in Florida and helping his children achieve their goals and dreams.

Memorial visitation will be held 2-5pm Saturday, February 8 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave (Route 176), Crystal Lake.

Please visit www.davenportfamily.comto send condolences. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mitch's name to the .
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 7, 2020
