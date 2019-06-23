Monika H. Redetzky



Born: March 15, 1921; in Reichenbach, Germany



Died: June 12, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Monika H. (Meissner) Redetzky was born in Reichenbach, Germany on March 15, 1921. She passed on to encounter her next journey on June 12, 2019 with her daughter, Barbara M. Powers, and beloved family pet, Trouper, at her side.



She experienced a long and very eventful life, having fled her home during WWII and emigrating to the USA with her husband in 1951. Speaking only German, she taught herself to read and speak English, keeping her goals for a better life in mind. In these endeavors as well as many others she was successful. Monika insisted on always doing something productive, even in her free time. Crocheting became her passion and she provided many friends with lap robes, afghans and baby blankets.



Monika is survived by her daughter and a special niece, Ursula (Bergmann) Kram. Monika is preceded in death by her parents Paul & Frieda (Burger) Meissner; her siblings, her husband, Horst G. Redetzky and her son-in-law, Robert E. Powers. Monika was an amazing person who was loved by all who met her.



As per her wishes there will be a private service in her honor. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 Washington St., McHenry, IL 60050.