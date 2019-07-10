Monty Keith McLean



Born: June 27, 1967; in Skokie, IL



Died: Sunday, July 7, 2019; in Barrington, IL



Monty Keith McLean, age 52, of Wonder Lake, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at JouneyCare, Barrington, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 27, 1967, to the late Billy and Fonda (nee Petri) McLean, in Skokie.



Monty was raised in McHenry and was in the graduating class of 1985. He was great dad who enjoyed to fish and go to Cubs games with his son, Riley. He was a dedicated son to his father and helped him when he became ill. He has extraordinary love for music and an extensive collection of records. He was loved by many friends to whom he brought smiles and joy to their lives. His spirit will be with us all forever.



He is survived by his beloved son, Riley McLean; and dear sister: Michelle (Herb) Hansen.



Monty was preceded in death by his parents, Billy and Fonda.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 10am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm, at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Drive, McHenry. Interment will follow at Windridge Cemetery, Cary.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Monty's name may be made to JourneyCare, 405 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington, IL 60010.