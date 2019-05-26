Muriel L. Markison



Born: July 28, 1935



Died: April 15, 2019



Muriel was born on July 28, 1935, in Chicago, IL to Lawrence and Mildred Holm. Muriel later met the love of her life on a blind date in 1959 and they were married in 1960. They had 2 beautiful children and lived a beautiful life with the love for God in their hearts. Muriel loved God, her family, playing cards, crocheting, baking and watching all Chicago Sports. She belonged to Harvest Bible Chapel for 18 years. Muriel was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is survived by her loving husband, of nearly 60 years, James H. Markison; her children: Karen (Michael) Sullivan and David (the late Ellen) Markison; her grandchildren: Ashley, John, Michael Sullivan, Meghann (Brian) Peiffle and the late Lisbeth Markison; great-grandmother of Jonah Platson; dear sister-in-law of William (Mary Ellen) Markison, Charles (Mary) Markison, and Helen (Gene) Showers; fond aunt and dear friend to many.



Entombment at Woodlawn Mausoleum, 7750 W Cermak Rd, Forest Park, IL 60130, was private. A Memorial Gathering will take place at Harvest Bible Chapel in Crystal Lake on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10am until the time of the Memorial Service at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Harvest Bible Chapel, 580 Tracy Trail, Crystal Lake, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, for info call (815) 459-1760. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 26, 2019