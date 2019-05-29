Northwest Herald Obituaries
Services
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Hampshire, IL
View Map
Myrna L. Caldwell Obituary
Myrna L. Caldwell

Family and Friends of Myrna L. Caldwell, age 82, a 27 year resident of Hampshire will gather for a Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Hampshire. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Friday from 5-8 P.M. and again at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. To view Myrna's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For information, please call Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee (847)-426-3436
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 29, 2019
