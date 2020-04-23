Myrtha Celifie
1929 - 2020
Myrtha Celifie Born: February 13, 1929 Died: April 19, 2020 (Antoinette Claire) Myrtha Celifie, born on February 13, 1929 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti died peacefully to be with the Lord Jesus Christ at 9:00 AM on April 19, 2020 in hospice after a courageous battle with corona virus at Northwestern Hospital, McHenry, IL, while surrounded by love from her family. She was 91 years old. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg, IL. Her loss is immeasurable, but so is the love she leaves behind. A modern-day renaissance woman whose talents as a seamstress of Haute Couture were only surpassed by her ability to develop deep interpersonal relationships forged by unconditional love. Beloved mother of V. Pearl Schnur (Brian Miller), William Juste (Jesse), Camille Schwendener, Enide Denize (Rudolf), Lucie Bastami, Gary Juste (Corrine), Ernest Lamothe (Maryse), Rudy Lamothe (Margareth). She is also survived by 23 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, husbands Andre Juste and Andre Lamothe, a sister Ginette Riviere, a brother George Celifie Jr, and numerous nieces and nephews and friends. She will be missed by many, but never forgotten. She is reunited with her parents, George and Mariella Celifie, her brothers, Guy and Gerard Celifie, her children, Frederick Juste and Nixon Lamothe, and a great grandchild, Justin Desmangles. A private blessing will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27th at Justen Funeral Home and Crematory in McHenry. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date in Johnsburg, Illinois. If the day is full of challenges, she would remind us to: "Be still and know that God is in control." In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be directed to COVID-19 Donate www.worldvision.org For information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories with the family on Myrtha's tribute wall.

Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
27
Service
11:00 AM
live streaming will be available with the following link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/62375435
Funeral services provided by
Justen Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 W. Charles J. Miller Road
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-2400
