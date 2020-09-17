Nadine Lucille Nalley
Born: September 13, 1926,
Died: September 7, 2020
Nadine Lucille Nalley, of McHenry, passed away on September 7th, 2020, just 6 days short of her 94th birthday. She was born on September 13th, 1926, in St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin & Erma Belle; sisters Jewel, Pauline & Eula; and brothers Harold & Buzzy.
She is survived by 1 sister, Dorothy (late-Pete) Menza, of Chicago, IL; as well as her 8 children Marlene (late-Stanley) Makowski, of McHenry, Linda Rodriquez (late-Lupe) of Weslaco, TX, John (Rose) Wilson of Sullivan, MO, Mark (Helen) Wilson of McHenry, Cindy (Scott) Ziessow of McHenry, Ruth Wilson of Beloit, WI, Kathy Miller of McHenry, and Jay (Barb) Nalley of McHenry.
She was the proud grandmother of 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and numerous great great-grandchildren.
Nadine (Gram to most), aka Travelingram, loved to travel (Las Vegas her Favorite) & loved watching football/gambling. She never tired of learning, whether it be reading or the internet. She enjoyed teaching ceramics, painting, gardening, cooking, slot machines, and playing games: but most of all she loved and enjoyed her family. Her energy and zest for life will live on for those who had the pleasure of sharing life with her.
Her faith in God was unwavering. She was a proud member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in McHenry, IL for over 30 years. We will miss her inspirational and uplifting words that she would routinely post on facebook.
Nadine believed that one of the worst things in life was to feel hungry. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nadine's name to the Fish of McHenry County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 282, McHenry, IL 60051 (or a Food Pantry in your own town). She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, IL has been entrusted with her arrangements. Condolences may be left on the funeral home webpage, www.colonialmchenry.com