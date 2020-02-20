|
Nancy A. Gilhooly
Born: June 29, 1935; in Philadelphia, PA
Died: February 17, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Nancy A. Gilhooly 84, Algonquin and formerly of Sun City, Huntley, passed away on February 17, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington with her family by her side.
She was born June 29, 1935 in Philadelphia, the daughter of Benjamin and Isabella (Kelly) Friedland. She was united in marriage to Jack E. Gilhooly, Sr., on April 18, 1959. The couple made their home in Edison Park. Like her husband Jack she lived her life for the 3 F's, Family, Faith & Friends, she was active with both St. Juliana and St. Mary Church where she was a member. Nancy will be remembered as a devoted, loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She lived for her family and she will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Maureen Gilhooly, Eileen (Dan) Delahanty, Sheila (Al) Wolch, Jack (Candice) Gilhooly, Jr., Bill (Kate) Gilhooly & Dan Gilhooly (Brian Smith), her grandchildren, Erin Delahanty, Breanne (Lawton) Pieschek, Amanda, Matthew & Ryan Wolch, Meghan, Jack Patrick & Claire Gilhooly, Emma, Danielle & Molly Gilhooly, 2 great grandchildren, Bennett and Emersyn Pieschek and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 22 at 11:30 am at St. Juliana for a mass of Christian burial - 7201 N Oketo Ave, Chicago, IL Burial will be in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House or . For more information please call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 20, 2020